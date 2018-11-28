Univar Inc (UNVR) Position Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,070 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Univar worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 16.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Univar in the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 5,985.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar in the second quarter worth about $727,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar news, insider Stephen D. Newlin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $69,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $584,575. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Univar in a report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

UNVR opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Univar Inc has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

