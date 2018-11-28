UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.40-14.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.6 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $12.80-12.80 EPS.

Shares of UNH opened at $271.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.48 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.09.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,338 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,459 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. Argent Trust Co increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/unitedhealth-group-unh-releases-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.