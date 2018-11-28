UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Reduced by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,338 shares of company stock worth $14,516,459 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.09.

UNH stock opened at $275.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $256.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.48 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

