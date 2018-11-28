United Technologies (UTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. United Technologies has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,807,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 133,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

