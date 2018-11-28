United Services Automobile Association Sells 237,404 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,436,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 237,404 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in HP were worth $165,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of HP by 251.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,944,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $127,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of HP by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,822,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $880,893,000 after buying an additional 2,637,787 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of HP by 8,339.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,528,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,383,000 after buying an additional 2,499,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $40,308,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $31,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $367,917.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,142,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 815,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 143,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Services Automobile Association Sells 237,404 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/united-services-automobile-association-sells-237404-shares-of-hp-inc-hpq.html.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.