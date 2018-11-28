United Services Automobile Association Has $225.31 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,985 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.6% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $225,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $299,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 50.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 52,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Martin S. Craighead acquired 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,346. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.96%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/united-services-automobile-association-has-225-31-million-position-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn.html.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.