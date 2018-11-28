United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 138,688 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,454,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,956,590,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,152,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,020,000 after buying an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,839,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,586,000 after buying an additional 56,443 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,788,000 after buying an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $308,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.66.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 374,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,457. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

