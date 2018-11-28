Uniqure (QURE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 112.01% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Our $60 price target vs. prior $48, is based on a 13-year DCF analysis that incorporates rNPV of two clinical-stage pipeline products AMT-061 and AMT-130. For AMT-061, we assume a 70% POS driven by the compelling clinical update, refer to our November 15, 2018 note for details, vs. 65% POS previously and anticipate commercial launch during 2H-2021, with a lower NAB-based exclusion of 5% vs. prior 10%, and model risk-adjusted peak sales of roughly $1.14B (vs. $981M previously), during 2028. We assume a launch price of $850K (vs.””

Get Uniqure alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Uniqure from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of QURE opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.03. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 725.04% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. The business had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,694,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,659,000 after purchasing an additional 526,283 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter worth approximately $63,553,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,639,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,091,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 21.0% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 605,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.