Union Pacific (UNP) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.47.

NYSE UNP opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $116.51 and a 12 month high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $133,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 620.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

