Ultra Clean (UCTT) Shares Up 6.1%

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.68. 713,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,022,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $345.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,699,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 129,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ultra Clean by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,164,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 419,419 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ultra Clean by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,520,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 573,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,151,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

