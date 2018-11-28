Ultra Clean (UCTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.51

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 27211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $345.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

