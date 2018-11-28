UDR (UDR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UDR have outperformed its industry over the past three months. The company is likely to benefit from its vast experience in the residential real estate market. Its portfolio, located in the targeted U.S. markets, has a superior product-mix. Specifically, favorable demographics, household formation, recovering economy and job-market growth are expected to drive demand for its properties. The company also adheres to disciplined capital allocation. Moreover, UDR’s total revenues in the third quarter climbed 6% year over year. This upside primarily stemmed from growth in revenues from operating and lease-up communities. However, UDR has been dealing with escalating deliveries in a number of its markets. This remains a concern as elevated levels of supply curtail landlords’ ability to demand higher rents and also increase concessional activities. Rate hike adds to its woes.”

UDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. UDR has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $404,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,826 shares in the company, valued at $71,969,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,773 shares of company stock worth $3,474,829. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in UDR by 1,406.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

