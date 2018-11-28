U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,658 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of U.S. Silica worth $26,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

SLCA opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $423.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.40%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,114.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,183.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,614 shares of company stock valued at $206,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/u-s-silica-holdings-inc-slca-holdings-decreased-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.