Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Director Acquires $15,200.00 in Stock

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Director Robert B. Grossman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,303.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TRCB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRCB. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRCB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,544 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 149,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

