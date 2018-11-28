TrustNote (TTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. One TrustNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustNote has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. TrustNote has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $1.70 million worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.02333017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00125223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00193799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.08611880 BTC.

TrustNote Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org . TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin . The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

