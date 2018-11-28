Trinidad Drilling (TDG) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a C$1.68 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TDG. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Trinidad Drilling from C$2.10 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. GMP Securities downgraded Trinidad Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trinidad Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Trinidad Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.68 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.89.

Shares of TSE TDG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.68. 1,472,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.50. Trinidad Drilling has a one year low of C$1.33 and a one year high of C$2.11.

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. designs, builds, and operates drilling rigs for complex wells primarily in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides land drilling services. The company operates 70 rigs in Canada; and 69 rigs in the United States and internationally. It also engages in construction and insurance businesses; and provides rig technology and labor services.

