Triggers Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,590.00 (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, Triggers has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Triggers has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triggers token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.02369852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00126298 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00197230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.08604791 BTC.

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network . The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe

Triggers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

