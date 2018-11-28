Tribune (TRCO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Tribune worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRCO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tribune by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tribune by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tribune by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Tribune by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tribune by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRCO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,078. Tribune has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tribune will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FinnCap assumed coverage on Tribune in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on Tribune in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tribune in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Tribune Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

