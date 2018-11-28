Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 33,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,288,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,717,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,451,000 after buying an additional 675,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rippert sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $99,993.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,666 shares of company stock worth $1,410,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. 3,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,316. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

