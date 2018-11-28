Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 26.5% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Republic Services by 57.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $108,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. 6,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,343. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

