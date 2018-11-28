Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.99.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396,502. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.38 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 214.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total value of $34,804,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,868 shares in the company, valued at $34,804,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,150 shares of company stock valued at $108,858,971. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/trexquant-investment-lp-cuts-stake-in-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.