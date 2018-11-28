Transition Metals (XTM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of Transition Metals Corp (CVE:XTM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 39800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

About Transition Metals (CVE:XTM)

Transition Metals Corp. acquires and explores mineral exploration properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, diamonds, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds interests in the Abitibi gold project covering an area of 165 square kilometers of exploration projects located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Ontario; Janice Lake property consisting of 8 mining claims situated in Saskatchewan; and Doherty Lake project with 5 claims located in the DeMorest Township, Ontario.

