Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,772 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

HYD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,104. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

