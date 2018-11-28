Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 14,322 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,322 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM comprises 2.0% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1,877.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the third quarter worth about $115,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18,940.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $77.68. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a twelve month low of $1,401.70 and a twelve month high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

