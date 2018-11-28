Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.51 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 205,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 190.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $384,000.

SRLN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,746. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $47.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

