Traders Sell Southwest Airlines (LUV) on Strength (LUV)

Traders sold shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $41.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $129.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $87.16 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Southwest Airlines had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. Southwest Airlines traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $52.79

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,674 shares of the airline’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.7% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the airline’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 228,478 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

