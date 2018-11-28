Traders Sell Shares of Visa (V) on Strength (V)

Investors sold shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $279.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $476.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $197.65 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Visa had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. Visa traded up $5.47 for the day and closed at $141.38

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $274.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

