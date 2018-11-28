Traders Sell Shares of Mcdonald’s (MCD) on Strength (MCD)

Traders sold shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $104.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $188.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $83.48 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Mcdonald’s had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. Mcdonald’s traded up $3.22 for the day and closed at $187.85

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $198.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

The company has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

