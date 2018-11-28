Traders Sell Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) on Strength (QQQ)

Investors sold shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $794.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $841.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.83 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Invesco QQQ Trust had the 26th highest net out-flow for the day. Invesco QQQ Trust traded up $0.55 for the day and closed at $163.44

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3298 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,693,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,915,000 after buying an additional 4,490,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,007,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,551,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,488 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

