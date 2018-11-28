Traders Sell Home Depot (HD) on Strength (HD)

Traders sold shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $218.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $280.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.82 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Home Depot had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Home Depot traded up $3.40 for the day and closed at $173.22

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.16.

The stock has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,105.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,925.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

