Traders Sell Facebook (FB) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. $602.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $853.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $251.04 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Facebook had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook traded up $4.65 for the day and closed at $136.38Specifically, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total value of $126,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,360,551.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 195,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $34,259,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,885 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,889. 16.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

The firm has a market cap of $382.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 512.2% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.3% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 62.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

