Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cheetah Mobile Call Options (CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,766 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,218% compared to the average volume of 134 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Nomura raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE CMCM opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.97. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

