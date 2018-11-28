Traders Purchase Large Volume of Braskem Put Options (BAK)

Braskem SA (NYSE:BAK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 902 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 830% compared to the average volume of 97 put options.

BAK stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Braskem has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $32.67.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Braskem had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 45.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braskem will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Braskem by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Braskem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 111,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Braskem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,744,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAK. ValuEngine raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

