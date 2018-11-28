Traders Buy WEX (WEX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $25.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $10.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.39 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, WEX had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. WEX traded down ($1.42) for the day and closed at $154.00
WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WEX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in WEX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in WEX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in WEX by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WEX Company Profile (NYSE:WEX)
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.
See Also: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.