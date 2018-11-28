Traders Buy WEX (WEX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $25.01 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $10.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.39 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, WEX had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. WEX traded down ($1.42) for the day and closed at $154.00

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Get WEX alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.15 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.63%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WEX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in WEX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in WEX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in WEX by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Buy WEX (WEX) on Weakness” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/traders-buy-wex-wex-on-weakness.html.

WEX Company Profile (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.