Traders Buy Shares of Schlumberger (SLB) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $128.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $90.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.72 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Schlumberger had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Schlumberger traded down ($0.43) for the day and closed at $46.20

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.6% during the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 31,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.0% during the second quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $9,138,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

