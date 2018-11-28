Traders Buy High Volume of Jabil Put Options (JBL)

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 789 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 697% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $361,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 368,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,074,688.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $30,790,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Jabil by 248.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 175,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Jabil by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 135,002 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

