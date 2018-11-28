Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stake Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In other news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $1,894,423.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 140,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $12,703,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,326.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,314 shares of company stock worth $20,745,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

