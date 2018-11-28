TR Property Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.90 (TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON TRY opened at GBX 388 ($5.07) on Wednesday. TR Property Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 311 ($4.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 406.50 ($5.31).

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

