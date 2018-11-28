TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) to Issue $0.05 Special Dividend

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

TPG Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years. TPG Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 77.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 55.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. National Securities increased their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

