Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSQ shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of TSQ opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $141,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 138.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

