Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 30.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

