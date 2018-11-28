Total (FP) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €61.00 ($70.93) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Total and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. HSBC set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.79 ($70.68).

Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

