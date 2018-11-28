Toshiba (TOSYY) Getting Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a news impact score of 2.48 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Toshiba stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

