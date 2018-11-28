Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.21

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 717141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Landmark Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170,456 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 858.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 186,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 166,636 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 323,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 154,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

