Toronto Dominion Bank Has $678,000 Stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPT opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

