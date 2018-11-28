TORC Oil and Gas Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TOG)

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE TOG traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.91. 676,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,715. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of C$4.66 and a 52 week high of C$8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cormark lifted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.96.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wallis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.03, for a total value of C$281,200.00.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

