Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.42. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1500266 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.15% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

