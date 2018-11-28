TokenClub (TCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175,099.00

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, FCoin and CoinBene. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $175,099.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.02294429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00124663 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00195531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.89 or 0.09026479 BTC.

TokenClub launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

TokenClub can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BigONE, Gate.io, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

