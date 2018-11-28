TiVo Corp (TIVO) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of TiVo worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,406,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,667,000 after purchasing an additional 445,921 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in TiVo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,961,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TiVo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,453,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TiVo by 35,497.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,878,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 1,873,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TiVo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIVO. BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TiVo from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TiVo from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of TIVO opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. TiVo Corp has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.44). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TiVo Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. TiVo’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

