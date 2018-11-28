Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post $154.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.29 million and the highest is $155.24 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $139.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $608.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.55 million to $611.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $651.95 million, with estimates ranging from $645.16 million to $657.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Tivity Health news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,743 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Tivity Health by 102.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Tivity Health by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Tivity Health by 348.2% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tivity Health by 157.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,499,000 after acquiring an additional 703,206 shares during the period.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. 3,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,490. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

